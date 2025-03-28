Nigerian Navy Calls for Support in Boosting Education in Ikuru Community

The Nigerian Navy has urged corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to assist in addressing the educational challenges faced by its host community, Ikuru, in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This appeal was made by the Commanding Officer of the Naval Outpost in Ikuru, Commander Adams Kajola, in a statement issued on Friday in Calabar. Represented by the Executive Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Muhammed Muye spoke during an educational and career awareness program held at the Community Secondary School, Ikuru.

Kajola highlighted that the initiative was part of the Navy’s broader strategy to strengthen civil-military relations while contributing to youth empowerment and development.

“The event aims to enlighten students on career opportunities within the Nigerian Navy, covering topics such as the structure of the Nigerian Armed Forces, roles of the Navy, entry requirements, and career prospects,” he stated.

He stressed that underprivileged communities require all possible support to bridge educational gaps and create opportunities for young learners. According to him, such efforts would not only uplift the students but also give them a sense of belonging and improve their future prospects.

Reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to education, Kajola encouraged students to focus on their studies, embrace hard work, and pursue legitimate career paths while steering clear of criminal activities.

Community Appreciation and Support

The Principal of the school, Mr. Sylvester Myono, expressed deep appreciation for the career talk, describing it as an invaluable contribution to the academic and personal growth of the students. He commended the Nigerian Navy for its continued efforts in creating a safe and encouraging environment for learning.

The event concluded with the distribution of educational materials, including exercise books, to the students. According to the Naval Outpost, no fewer than 100 students benefited from the program, which ended with a group photograph.