BREAKING: Fire Razes Onitsha Main Market

Reports filtering in indicate that a fire outbreak has engulfed parts of the Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire, which reportedly began at one of the buildings at about 6:20am, has spread into a nearby building.

Meanwhile, as of press time, the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

However, residents, passersby and men of the fire service were seen on ground trying to salvage some properties and goods from the building.

Head of the Media and Publicity Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday, March 28, called on residents and members of the public to remain calm as the firefighters battle to put out the fire.

While urging the general public to remain calm as the situation is under control, Chiaketa added;

“Anambra State Fire Service is currently on intervention at the scene of the fire outbreak at Ifejika Street, by Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

“The distress call came at 0620am today, and our firefighters deployed immediately.”