NSCDC Deploys 1,300 Personnel to Strengthen Security for Eid-el-Fitr in Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has stationed 1,300 officers across Edo State to bolster security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

In observance of the Islamic celebration marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the Federal Government designated March 31 and April 1 as public holidays.

Efosa Ogbebor, who heads the Public Relations and Media Unit of the NSCDC Command in Edo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Benin City.

According to Ogbebor, the state commandant, Mr. Gbenga Agun, made the announcement during a security briefing, stressing that officers would be strategically positioned at prayer grounds, traditional palaces, historical sites, and entertainment hubs to ensure a safe atmosphere.

“Commandant Agun emphasised that the command has expanded its intelligence network to preempt and neutralise any security threats during the celebrations,” the statement read.

He reassured residents that protecting lives and property remains a top priority before, during, and after the festivities.

To maintain order, the commandant instructed unit commanders, tactical team leaders, area commanders, and divisional officers to ensure a peaceful and secure environment throughout the celebrations.

Additionally, he urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and provide credible information that could help in detecting and preventing criminal activities.