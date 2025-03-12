Nigerian Govt Moves to Block All Porn Websites Nationwide

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to enforce the immediate shutdown of all pornographic websites in Nigeria. The resolution, passed on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, followed a motion by Dalhatu Tafoki, who cited concerns over societal values and the psychological impact of pornography. The House emphasized that similar bans exist in many Asian, African, and Middle Eastern countries and urged strict penalties for internet service providers (ISPs) that fail to comply. The motion highlights pornography’s alleged effects, including promoting promiscuity and addiction and altering family dynamics. Lawmakers tasked the Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance with monitoring enforcement, demanding a progress report within four weeks. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas reaffirmed that sanctions would be imposed on non-compliant ISPs, signaling the government’s firm stance on digital content regulation.

2. Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken further actions regarding her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio by presenting her case at a United Nations forum, alleging political victimization after her six-month suspension. She claimed her suspension was retaliation for rejecting Akpabio’s alleged sexual advances and called for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable. Labour Party supporters protested her suspension, demanding a fair investigation, while the Arewa Revival Project opposed calls for her immediate reinstatement. The National Association of Nigerian Students urged civility in the Senate, while former Senate President Ahmad Lawan distanced himself from the controversy. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s concerns but stated it would consider both sides before taking further action.

3. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has dismissed reports that it unilaterally terminated its crude oil sales agreement with Dangote Refinery. In a statement on Monday, March 11, 2025, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, clarified that the agreement was a six-month contract, set to expire at the end of March 2025, and discussions are ongoing for a new deal. Since October 2024, NNPCL has supplied over 48 million barrels of crude oil to Dangote Refinery, bringing the total since 2023 to 84 million barrels. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had mandated in July 2024 that crude oil be sold in Naira instead of US dollars to local refineries, including Dangote Refinery, to ease foreign exchange pressure and stabilize fuel prices.

4. Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal following talks in Saudi Arabia on March 12, 2025, but Russia has yet to respond. The agreement brokered with the involvement of the UK, US, Germany, and France, aims to pause fighting and implement confidence-building measures such as a prisoner exchange and the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia. In response, the US reinstated military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, reversing an earlier suspension. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as a “remarkable breakthrough” and has scheduled a global peacekeeping call with leaders from allied nations on March 15, 2025. The focus is now on Russia, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that “the ball is in their court.” Russian officials have hinted at upcoming discussions but have not confirmed whether they will accept the ceasefire terms.

5. Paul Pogba has officially completed his 18-month ban for doping and is now eligible to return to professional football. The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder was initially handed a four-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance in August 2023, but his ban was reduced on appeal. With his Juventus contract terminated in November 2024, Pogba is now exploring options for his next club. Possible destinations include MLS, particularly Inter Miami, or the Saudi Pro League. He has also been linked with clubs in Russia and France, while speculation continues about a potential return from Manchester United. Pogba has been training to regain fitness and recently shared a video of himself working out, prompting a response from former teammate Bruno Fernandes.

6. Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick faces intense competition from Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa and Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida as he seeks re-election to the FIFA Council. The election will occur on March 12 during the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt. Pinnick is among ten candidates vying for five available seats. Each of CAF’s 54 Member Associations will cast votes. Nigeria’s NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau will vote on behalf of the country, and the government strongly supports Pinnick’s candidacy. In addition to the FIFA Council election, CAF’s Executive Committee elections will occur, though most positions are uncontested except in Southern Africa. Meanwhile, Comoros’ Kanizat Ibrahim and Sierra Leone’s Isha Johansen will compete for the reserved female seat on the FIFA Council.