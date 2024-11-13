A Multi-Billion Dollar Cultural Idea For Africa and Beyond

Once upon a time, some Africans were very innovative, inventing good and badquest (bad or questionable) cultures, but now they just follow mainly Middle Eastern religions or Western governments. So are there no more African thinkers or no good listeners? Are people blind to the rising problems or murmuring and leaving moral debt to the children? We can keep on, but let us switch: Once upon a time, the population of Africa was two humans, then it rose to one thousand, one million, and now over one billion people. We will need maths around those numbers, but the guilty or ‘great’ journalists argue in vague languages like some, many, few, etc even where actual or estimated numbers would have been a lot more helpful.

No! I think the guilty or great politicians are yet to be born or yet to humbly listen? No! I think the guilty business folks or private sector are central or what part of the problems versus the solutions? Or is it the guilty or great ordinary folks who need to change or suggest changes? Jarga! Tell us straight, stop talking in codes like Jesus (pbuh) was accused of and some verses of the Quhr-aahn… Well, what is the estimated number of hours the Gambia, Nigeria, Africa, and the world lose per year due to poor timings of funerals, birth celebrations, weddings, etc, and what can be done about it? How about outdated caskets on health, new healthy cultures beyond planting trees, and other new cultural suggestions for those who read to the end? How about every media house double-up or triple-up on each idea until realized?

Every era has its challenges, so the solutions cannot be the same in some aspects. The Gambia is considered the smallest country on mainland Africa and had a population of about one million people fifty years ago, and now around three million people; Nigeria is considered the most populous country in Africa with about two hundred and thirty million (230,000,000) people. So since time and space may not allow us to deal with every country here, I will keep a stronger focus on the Gambia and Nigeria to estimate Africa+?

Since over ninety percent of humans hardly reach 100 years in our era, we will still generously use 100 years with our maths to help you understand how many funerals to expect… If you take the three million people of the Gambia, it means at least three million Gambians are likely to die within 100 years, and one billion Africans will likely die within 100 years. Whereas many other factors matter, a faulty rough estimation means you divide three million by hundred years to questionably come up with the estimated deaths per year. The actual figure may be a lot less, but likely to rise every year. So for a huge country like Nigeria, we are talking about one million deaths per year; and Africa is about ten million funerals per year now or very soon, and then keep on rising. Whereas we may have limitations on deaths, partly due to poor respect for learning and working standards, we do have ‘cultural’ options on funeral arrangements to boost learning and working and reduce potential sins.

I will use some verifiable real examples and challenge the journalists, government authorities, business community, and even ordinary citizens of every country, not just the Gambia. September 26th was the burial of one of my Aunties, who died at around age 80, which may be above average in almost every country. So we thank God, pray for her to be highly lifted, and we also thank God for inspiring me with mighty thoughts during and after her funeral towards this very article that may have drastic changes beyond Africa. Due to the allowed poor timing of burial, I spoke to few personally, but apparently God wants to do a lot more through me?

Let’s fast forward to what may be a little more interesting, before we present the proposed solution. Because she was buried between 12 and 1pm, I discovered many working folks had to leave their work and perhaps learning classes. Normally, I avoid naming folks in my articles, but this one demands verifications and other tasks for journalists to help us change our funeral culture. Muhammed Jah, the CEO or xyz of Q-group was there; Saihou Omar Koss Demba and Ousman Demba, owners of King Bakers+ were there; Saihou Omar Gigo, owner of Torodo builders; Amadou Gigo, owner of Gigo construction; Abou Gigo, Principal or Headteacher of Farrafenni; at least four top employees of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) were there to strategically hint why all Gambian media houses should go interview or phone interview them.

In a nutshell, I believe if the average funeral in the Gambia or Nigeria is one thousand people, about five hundred people may be working folks worthy of consideration. Yes, some may spend about thirty minutes, but the average may spend about four hours, including travel time. How many people were there from twelve to four is for journalists to use culture of cameras at next week’s funerals. It is not like these folks commit the worst of crimes, but I believe we are under the perfect conscientious Lord and when He offers us ‘knowledge we never knew’ or choices we never had, then gratitude includes to rush go write and see how best we can realize with the Lord of mihz-Gha-lah-zahrah-tihn (atom’s) weight.

Hello Mr. Muhammed Jah, Youssou Ndour, Dangoteh, or xyz; my name is Jarga or xyz of Times or TV of Nigeria or Gambia, etc. Mr. Rich CEO, we know you like money a lot, so we want just a little bit of your time to help you make more money, help our country and help you reduce sin and possibly earn a big reward from God.

CEO: Hurry up, I am going to a funeral… Wow! What a seemingly caring CEO or a coincidence that I called or activist Jarga saw you at a funeral and felt sorry for you? Anyway, Mr. CEO, you have way over one thousand employees and I know many of them do take permissions for funerals and we want to mutually work with you to improve our country, continent, and world. I will be sending you some questions within minutes and I truly want you to go through them and I will attach an article you can read; your participation can help you and help us save Africa billions and we have the maths to prove it; above all, we have the most probable solution if CEOs like you publicly join us.

Similarly, you do to all the mentioned folks with a slightly different pitch. Of course, if you are in a different country, it will help to go to multiple funerals of preferably well known folks and you can still get info by partnering with someone close to the deceased.

Now I will jump to the central aspect of the solution: I, Jarga Kebba Gigo, Muhamed Jah, Dangoteh, Youssou Ndoure, President Barrow, president Tinubu, etc, hereby declare how I prefer my funeral arrangements. I want the funeral prayer at 5 pm for secular and religious reasons; the burial can be between 5:30 and 6pm; I prefer to be buried within 24 to 48 hours of my death. Now imagine if the president, ten ministers, over twenty directors, over 100 top business folks; over 100 Imams and/or Pastors, etc agree to pitch at least two to ten dollars donations to have the public declaration in newspapers, TV, radio, etc same agreed date through the association of journalists in your country or few media house coordination? Those who want to add more info should consider donating more, because space costs money. Adding reasons are like suggestions and we can tolerate differences.

Wisdom: I prefer my funeral prayer at around five PM for both secular and religious reasons. For secular reasons, I want the least disturbing of working and learning folks. I believe you can pray for me anywhere, you do not have to attend this part, but I understand some of you may rejoice in attending as honor. Ch.103 is named after Asr, contains the thesis of the Quhr-ahn, shares the name of the middle prayer (Asr) and ch.2:238 hints again about that special time.

Wisdom: I prefer the actual burial to be between 5:30 and 6pm, which I will allow my family members to decide; if you live in a country where official work time is 9 to 5, it will allow travel time or ask least for permission. Whether or not you attend my burial is almost irrelevant, but I understand so-called last respects…

Wisdom: I prefer to be buried within 24 to 48 hours of my death, respecting my family to choose what they deem most ideal. Minimum of 24 hours is to avoid disturbing other people who may have important appointments, to avoid rush and stress. ‘Maximum’ of 48 hrs is to possibly push burial on non-working day and to give my family more respect to decide based on the circumstances they face. The most important part of me is the spirit and that is with the Lord; so the important part you humans can see can go to the ground, do not cremate me.

Of course, there are many other things one can publicly declare, including 7 or 40 days charity should or should not happen. Also there can be huge differences in what I dubbed ‘wisdom’, but also wrote it as preference. Does any of us know if we will die through a flood, war, etc? One of My cousins argued that in this age of technology, you can notify everyone within 30 minutes and wrongly echoed Islam wants early burial. I think of it way beyond notifying, because I do not even want you to call me or others while at work or school, unless it is a very close family or friend. Even if they stayed at work or school, they may be emotionally disturbed.

Like most African or Gambian Muslim funerals, we are yet to evolve towards official family writing or audio of arrangements, be it funerals, birth celebrations, weddings and beyond. So I was told the funeral prayer is 10am at Banjul, which means the burial is around 11am at Jewswang ( Johs-wang ), the funeral place at the Pipeline family home. Because I was to take my mum among other things, I went to the burial ground around 11am. Like many African arrangements, they failed to respect the agreed time, adding burden to those who sought permission that “I will likely be back in one hour or xyz time?’ It was drizzling and imagine if it rained, those who delay certain things are certainly earning sins between creatures that prayers, fastings, going to Mecca or xyz, etc cannot wipe out.

Whereas God tested me progressively on the burial day, including how I felt bad when I saw my two nephews leaving their work for the burial, it was the day after the burial God inspired me about the need to write this article. That very day after the burial, I wrote up to about ninety percent of everything above this paragraph. My Mum then interrupted this writing with an assignment, but God was to delay it a lot more than I knew, but I sensed God wanted me to pause. That same day too, I had a tough call over giving direction to a relative who wanted to go to the Pipeline family home. So when some of you read some tough points like addressing and others, do not feel like I am out of topic.

The List of verifiable people that died within 25th September to 25th October, which means potential burials I should have attended is like a thumbnail picture, because Africans+ with a lot more friends or social life are likely to have similar numbers or more, every month. Please closely watch that only one of them was buried in what I deem preferred time.

Aunty Bintou Njai (pbuh), Died the night of 25th september, buried (Thursday) 26 sept around 12 pm. She shared the same mum and dad with my biological mother.

Suwaidou Taal (pbuh), A niece through my dad’s side, died in the UK on october 5, buried in the Gambia on (thursday ) october 17, in Brikama, around 11 am. People came from Senegal.

Yahyah Camara (pbuh) , father in law of a top employee (Sanna Sighateh) of over 25 years with Saihou o. Gigo. Died october 16 around 5.00pm, Buried on thursday october 17, around 2:00pm in Bajulinding. Did you notice he and ms. Taal were buried the same day, just different times?

Momodou h Bah (pbuh), my friend of over 30 years and friend of my first cousin (brother) of about 37 years. Buried at Sintet Village, in Foni. Died the night of october 18 and buried october 19, (Saturday) around 2.00pm.

Ousman Jallow (pbuh) of Yundum, died (monday) october 21 around 4.00am and buried around 2.00pm. Related through my dad’s side. An ex government employee, meaning many government workers are likely to skip work for a funeral…

Sohna Gassama (pbuh) — ex neighbor, at primet st, Banjul. Slightly opposite compounds. Died 23 october (wednesday) and buried same day at 5pm.

Need I admit I went to only three of the mentioned six and the lessons from the three are huge enough for this writing. The first one, Aunty Bintou Njai, was fairly covered earlier, including business executives and government workers leaving work for burial. The second one, my niece from the UK waited for days due to travel, but why rush with questionable burial time, but God may have allowed it for me to write and inspire beyond those who may die in a foreign land. Her burial also re-reveal the importance of Addressing and giving directions on such announcements.

As summer was winding down, some roads are better than others, and no one knows the slightly better roads than you, but care brings inspirations, and indifferent or care is the test after revelations? Should shuttle arrangements be made in certain neighborhoods and the details in the modernized announcement? Ms. Ndey Nyima Camara, the Director of planning at KMC was giving me a ride on her official pick-up Truck, she had to dodge and pass through many “rivers on roads’ and was at one time pitying another driver with a much lower vehicle. My point is when a victim seemingly pity another victim, it may be little love, but learning is the real love in the world of humans? It means KMC, central Government, and every caring top official to participate in this cultural challenge, including only funerals with written caring directions should your vehicles be permitted to be used. Damage is sometimes gradual, but how can the blind and non-thinkers agree?

The Third funeral I attended was that of Momodou Bah (MH). Although it was on a saturday, I still think 5.00 Pm was the most ideal burial time, but again God was yet to help me suggest to people who may or may not learn. He was in the private sector, a clearing agent, and countless people had to rush and leave work… His outgoing nature and the sudden death he met was worsened by a rush to burial? Considering village burial is often in the thousands, hundreds to about thousand may have come from far. Like anything, you will always have advantages and disadvantages, but you weigh the two to choose. Half or what percentage of us who drove over one hour may lament ‘night driving’ on the return or see the positive sides and other options? Again, this is not dictatorial, but a suggestion we can choose from now on. Arguably, his closest friend Mr. Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction was enjoying a holiday in Turkey, but was desperately trying to find a flight to return to the Gambia to pay his ‘final respect’ to his ‘closest’ friend of about 37 years. Saihou Omar Gigo was also away for a wedding in the U.K.

Suppose M H Bah declared to prefer to be buried between 24 to 36 hrs, his family would have decided whether to wait a few hours even after the 36 hours for special friends like Amadou Gigo or if special family like Ousman Bah was on a trip. It will not bring back anyone, but as humans we do certain things to help ease the pain. His brother, Ousman Bah happens to be the Director of corporate at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), so countless GRA officials had to attend, including their bus for social services. All forced to rush due to questionable claims and refusing to learn from the conscientious Lord and conscientious ones? Despite being a saturday, a minister called Sabbally attended and claimed he was on a travel mission he had to abandon, return to the rushed funeral. Although many of us look down on our questionable leaders, many ministers and even the presidents in Africa work or under work even on Saturdays and after working hours… The problem with our leaders is lack of enough thinking and respecting poor thinkers like me. Since this primary one does not include asking them to invest huge money, perhaps they may learn. It is up to the caring folks in the media world to challenge every mentioned person to declare a ‘caring burial preference’, publicly or privately.

If we succeed in having thousands of top government officials and top business folks pay for a small classified ad like: I Dangote, Muhammed Jah, Youssou Ndour, Minister Sabbally, Director of GRA or the equivalent in Nigeria+, then imagine about two pages of people publicly declaring, or its reading on Radio and TV, plus the editorials that can be less controversial than ‘wild’ Jarga, then millions of poor folks can do their versions on social media to at least ten family members. Then a new multi-billion dollar African culture can be born towards inventing trillions of dollars and avoiding sin. I roughly estimate about 90% of Africans will go to about twelve or more funerals per year and about 75% of such funerals were not ideal time; about 50% of African Funerals are rushed, meaning under 12 hours burial. Average funeral will likely take two hours, including travel time.

Meaning one billion people multiply by about thirty hours of lost or inefficient utilization of time. Considering many of my numbers are on the low estimation, we can save Africa Billions of dollars through this seeding. Another consideration is that a rising population means such numbers will always rise. So who wants to estimate how much this idea will save Africa in a decade? Well, I only have marvellous seeding to do. Who will water and do other necessary efforts towards realization? Which ministers and journalists will make extra efforts towards their counterparts or care only about their countries? Even state funerals can be done in better ways, including having them only on Sundays, but state funerals are so rare that we should worry less about them. Considering many factors, I think we should seriously culturize burial to be 5:00pm since God makes it possible now. May God bless me a lot more and every caring soul. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

