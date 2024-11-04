Nigerian Army Declares 44 Soldiers Wanted for Desertion in Borno State Anti-Terrorists Fight

The Nigerian Army has declared 44 soldiers deployed to combat Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno State as wanted for desertion. If found, the soldiers will face serious disciplinary actions.

Reports indicate that these soldiers, who were deployed from different units to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga, Borno State, have had their bank accounts frozen by the Army.

The 403 Amphibious Brigade operates under Nigeria’s Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The soldiers were due to report to their unit by October 31, 2024, but remain unaccounted for over a month later, with no explanation for their absence.

A November 1 military notice, signed by Major H.O. Akoh on behalf of the 403 Amphibious Brigade Commander, requested that the soldiers be officially marked as Absent Without Leave (AWOL) starting from November 1.

The notice further directed Army authorities to freeze their salary accounts and ordered the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP) to apprehend and escort them back for disciplinary proceedings if found.

