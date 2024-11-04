Tinubu Swears in Seven New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in seven new ministers to his cabinet during a ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

This event follows their confirmation by the Senate on Thursday, where all nominees were individually screened and approved.

The new ministers took their oaths in two groups: the first group included four appointees—Idi Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The second group comprised Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), and Muhammadu Dingyadi (Minister of Labour and Employment).

This swearing-in is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle by Tinubu on October 23, which involved the reassignment of ten ministers to new roles, the dismissal of five others and the nomination of these seven new ministers for Senate confirmation

