Bwala Knocks Obi Over Remarks Against Tinubu

Special Adviser to the president on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has berated the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, accusing him of failing to recover from his defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Bwala’s remarks were made in response to Obi’s recent interview criticizing the Tinubu administration over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions.

According to Bwala, Obi’s criticism lacked coherence and substance, labeling his delivery as “abysmal” and “devoid of facts.” He further alleged that Obi is struggling to establish himself as a credible opposition figure.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Bwala stated:

“As I listen to @PeterObi this evening struggling to play the opposition (oppose the government), I can’t but shudder at his abysmal delivery. He was speaking devoid of facts, logical analysis and almost sounded like a tinkling cymbal or a sounding brass.

“Mr Gregory has still not recovered from the painful defeat of the 2023 polls. But I can understand his confusion because as it stands today, he seems deserted in the banana republic of fantasy, wondering how he will convince his followers about his agreement to play a second fiddle in the 2027 wild goose chase of the opposition. Nigeria dodged a bullet.”

Peter Obi, in his recent interview, had mocked Tinubu over the current economic hardship in Nigeria, asserting that the administration is merely continuing the policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi claimed that the exchange rate had skyrocketed from N400 to N1,500 per dollar under Tinubu’s leadership, questioning the administration’s claims of economic improvement.

“He (Tinubu) is doing well because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing; that he would start and continue from where the previous government stopped,” Obi remarked.

“Someone who met the dollar at 300 to 400, and now it is 1,500, he has done fantastic. When you talk about improvement, they are not things you say; they are things people feel, they are things people see.”

Obi emphasized that Nigeria’s economic challenges could be addressed under competent leadership, promising that if elected, he would address the nation monthly to keep citizens informed about progress.

The political rivalry between Obi and Tinubu continues to dominate discussions on social media, with supporters from both camps fiercely defending their respective candidates.