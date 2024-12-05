Nigerian Army 3 Division Rewards Soldiers with Electric Motorcycles for Outstanding Service in Jos 

As part of efforts to recognize and reward exceptional service, the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division has presented electric motorcycles to outstanding soldiers.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, with Major General AE Abubakar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), presiding over the event.

Major General Abubakar stated that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OO Oloyede, to prioritize the welfare and administration of troops.

He noted that the program continues a precedent set in 2022 under the leadership of former GOC Major General AB Ibrahim.

The GOC explained that distributing electric motorcycles serves a dual purpose: enhancing operational efficiency and promoting environmental sustainability.

These motorcycles, capable of speeds up to 40 km/h and traveling 100 kilometers on a full two-hour charge, provide an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional vehicles.

They are particularly useful for reducing transportation costs within Maxwell Khobe Cantonment and contribute to Nigeria’s environmental goals.

A dedicated charging facility has been established at the Headquarters to support the program, ensuring convenience for personnel using the motorcycles.

In addition to this initiative, the Division has recently benefited from other welfare-focused projects by Army Headquarters, including renovations and new constructions for accommodations and office complexes, as well as the provision of essential resources for soldiers.

Major General Abubakar emphasized that recognizing and rewarding excellence has been institutionalized within the Division, with plans to expand the initiative in phases.

He encouraged soldiers to remain dedicated and hardworking, assuring them that their efforts would be acknowledged.

The event concluded with the presentation of keys to the beneficiaries and a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

