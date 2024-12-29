Nigerian Air Force Strikes Kill 32 ISWAP Fighters in Borno State

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted a precision airstrike on an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) staging area in Dogon Chikun, Borno State on December 25.

The airstrike targeted ISWAP fighters regrouping after infighting between rival factions. According to reliable sources involved in post-strike assessments, at least 32 insurgents were killed.

The operation also destroyed several weapons and critical equipment belonging to the group.

Intelligence revealed that the location was a key hub for ISWAP activities. The attack was described as a calculated effort to dismantle the group’s operations and weaken their ability to carry out further attacks.

Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian military’s counterinsurgency initiative in the Northeast, continues to intensify its attacks on ISWAP and Boko Haram strongholds, focusing on key hideouts and logistical bases.

Dogon Chikun, a hotspot for insurgent activities, has been under close surveillance due to its strategic significance.

