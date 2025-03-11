Nigerian Air Force Strikes ISWAP Terrorists, Destroys Logistics Hub in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), as part of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has successfully carried out an airstrike that neutralized several fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and destroyed a key logistics hub in Arina, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the operation was conducted on March 9, 2025, at around 6:00 AM. It was based on credible human intelligence (HUMINT) and further confirmed through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The gathered intelligence indicated suspicious movements and a large congregation of terrorists at the targeted location, leading to the decision to launch an air attack.

The airstrikes specifically targeted structures used by the terrorists, their logistics supply points, and personnel in the area. The precision bombing caused significant damage, effectively eliminating a number of ISWAP fighters and severely disrupting their supply chain.

A security source revealed that this operation was a major setback for the terrorist group, as it weakened their ability to carry out attacks against civilians and military forces in the region.

“The precision airstrikes effectively neutralized many ISWAP fighters and disrupted their logistics chain in the area. This operation further weakens their ability to launch attacks on civilian and military targets,” the source stated.

The Nigerian military has intensified its operations against ISWAP and other terrorist groups in the northeastern region, using both aerial and ground assaults to dismantle their networks.

The recent airstrike is part of ongoing efforts to degrade the capabilities of insurgents and restore peace to the affected areas.

With the destruction of a key logistics hub, ISWAP’s operational strength in the region is expected to diminish further, making it more difficult for the group to coordinate attacks.

Security analysts believe that such sustained military operations will continue to put pressure on terrorist factions, reducing their ability to regroup and carry out deadly attacks.

The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the fight against terrorism, working closely with other security agencies to ensure that insurgents are eliminated and stability is restored in troubled areas.