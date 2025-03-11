Early Eye Checks Can Prevent Glaucoma Blindness, FG Warns

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to go for regular eye check-ups and seek treatment on time to avoid blindness caused by glaucoma.

The call came as the country faces an increasing number of glaucoma cases, which can lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.

Authorities say Nigerians have a genetic tendency to develop the disease, making routine eye examinations necessary.

Free screenings have been made available, and people experiencing symptoms like blurry vision, eye pain, or loss of side vision are urged to visit healthcare centers for evaluation.

During a briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Glaucoma Week, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, represented by Dr. Akpan Nse, described glaucoma as a silent threat that gradually robs people of their sight.

He pointed out that it is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and the most common reason for irreversible blindness in Nigeria.

He added that while the disease can be managed when detected early, many people do not realize they have it until they have already lost much of their vision.

According to the Nigerian Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, conducted between 2005 and 2007, glaucoma is responsible for 16.7% of blindness cases in the country.

Globally, over 60.5 million people have the disease, with most cases found in developing countries.

Experts have listed several risk factors for glaucoma, including age (especially above 40), family history, high eye pressure, diabetes, high blood pressure, certain eye conditions, and long-term use of corticosteroids.

Studies show that Africans tend to develop more aggressive forms of the disease, making frequent eye tests even more important.

To tackle the rising cases, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has introduced new guidelines for glaucoma screening and treatment.

These guidelines have been sent to all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to help healthcare workers manage the disease more effectively.

As part of the government’s efforts, the JigiBola 2.0 Initiative has been launched to improve eye care services. The programme aims to provide free eye screenings and distribute five million reading glasses to Nigerians over the next three years.

So far, over 100,000 people have been screened, and 80,000 free eyeglasses have been given out with the support of partners like the Livelihood Impact Fund, Restoring Vision USA, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative.