SDP Welcomes Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai Ahead of 2027 Elections

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday expressed great joy at the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, the SDP described El-Rufai as a dynamic and influential politician whose presence would strengthen the party and boost its chances in the upcoming elections.

The party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, emphasized the need to align El-Rufai’s ambitions and vision with the SDP’s developmental programs, manifesto, and ideological goals. He stated that with El-Rufai on board, the party’s platform would be significantly strengthened.

“SDP is pleased to welcome Malam Nasir El-Rufai into its fold. The party leadership will work swiftly to harmonize his aspirations and those of his team with our policies and objectives to ensure a united and progressive movement,” Agunloye said.