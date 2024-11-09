Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Newborn Son in Adamawa State

A 19-year-old man, Aliyu Yaro, has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-day-old son in Kwacham, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Nigeria. the tragic incident reportedly occurred on November 7, 2024.

According to the child’s mother, identified only as Safiya, she had pressured Yaro to help provide for her and their newborn, but he avoided responsibility.

On the night of the incident, Safiya said that Yaro visited her around 8:30 pm. She briefly left the house to buy water from a nearby store, leaving him with the baby. When she returned, Yaro and the baby were gone.

Safiya reported the disappearance to the police, who quickly launched an investigation and arrested Yaro the next day.

However, it was too late; Yaro had allegedly killed the child and buried him in a shallow grave at an unfinished building.

The Adamawa State Police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident. “The suspect confessed to the crime during questioning and led officers to where he had buried the infant, who was exhumed by the police,” Nguroje stated.

According to his confession, Yaro went to Safiya’s home after she called, asking him to visit and take responsibility.

After sending her on an errand, he took the child and later buried him in the Girpata area of Mubi.

Both Yaro and Safiya are currently in police custody, with further investigations underway.