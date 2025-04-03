Nigerian Air Force Celebrates Eid-el-Fitr with Unity Luncheon in Maiduguri

In a powerful display of solidarity and dedication, officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) came together in Maiduguri on 2 April 2025 for a special Eid-el-Fitr luncheon.

The event underscored the values of sacrifice, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to national security.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Elijah Ebiowe, who conveyed the CAS’s goodwill message.

The gathering reinforced the bond among NAF members while honoring the significance of Eid-el-Fitr as a time of reflection and unity.

The luncheon highlighted the NAF’s resolve to protect the nation while fostering camaraderie among its personnel, further strengthening morale in the fight against insecurity.