Actress Jumoke’s daughter is found After Four Years

It’s good news for veteran actress Jumoke George as her daughter who has been missing for the past four years has been found alive and well.

The actress shared in an interview a few days ago how she is heartbroken over missing daughter and also shed light on her present condition. She is currently homeless and battling illness that requires surgery.

In the interview she revealed that she sleeps in the church and she is fed by the church members.

The church members and other well meaning fans took it upon themselves to help look for the actress missing daughter as that could bring some sort of joy to her.

Fortunately the daughter was found in Mali where she is working, alive and well.

According to the reports the daughter (Deola) left Nigeria four years ago in search of a better life and found herself in Mali, although it is not as green as she expected it to be but she is managing well.

The team responsible for this search has also informed the mother about this development and encouraged both mother and daughter to reconnect and rebuild their relationship.

While some are happy about this development others are not completely happy with the daughter for refusing to talk to her mother for four years, even after the actress opened up about her health.

Regardless of this opinion mother and daughter will soon reconnect and hopefully the actress gets the help she needs.