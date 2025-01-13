Nigeria to Host Regional Summit on Lassa Fever Vaccine Development

Nigeria will host a regional meeting on January 15 to discuss the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever, a viral disease endemic to the country.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Health, aims to bring together West African countries involved in research to create a vaccine. Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Pate, announced this during a broadcast on Channels Television.

Lassa fever has become a significant public health concern in Nigeria, with over 9,600 suspected cases and 191 deaths recorded by the end of 2024.

The virus, which is transmitted by rodents, continues to spread in many regions.

To address the situation, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has set up an emergency operations center to manage the current outbreak.

During the summit, the government will also emphasize the need for collaboration among different sectors, including education, water resources, and the environment, to tackle health issues like maternal mortality and infectious diseases.

The health ministry is focused on improving the healthcare system through performance evaluations, which will help strengthen cooperation among local and federal governments.

The minister also discussed the role of the military in addressing healthcare challenges in insecure areas, ensuring that efforts to combat diseases like Lassa fever can continue smoothly.

In addition to vaccine development, the government is focused on providing social protection through health insurance and financial support for vulnerable populations, ensuring that Nigerians are not pushed further into poverty due to illness.