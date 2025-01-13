US Imposes New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to China

The United States has introduced new export restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) chips, aiming to limit China’s access to advanced technology.

This decision follows earlier curbs set in 2023.

The US government has been increasing efforts to restrict access to state-of-the-art chips, which can be used for AI and military systems, due to concerns over China’s technological progress.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that maintaining US leadership in AI is crucial.

The updated rules require authorization for chip exports, re-exports, and transfers within countries, with some exceptions for US allies.

Additionally, AI data centers will face stricter security requirements to import chips.

This move has sparked criticism from industry leaders, with some arguing that it could harm US competitiveness.

Nvidia, a major chip company, warned that these rules might not enhance US security and could damage the economy.

The rules are set to take effect in 120 days, potentially giving the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump time to make changes.

The new regulations are part of a broader strategy to prevent rivals from bypassing export controls, as stated by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

However, critics worry that these actions might alienate global partners, pushing them to choose between the US and China.