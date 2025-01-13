NOA Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness on HMPV

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has initiated a nationwide campaign to inform Nigerians about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

The effort aims to educate the public on preventive measures for the respiratory virus.

Dr. Olufemi Ayoola, the NOA Director of Health and Social Care, explained that the campaign seeks to help people understand how to avoid the virus, even though there have been no reported cases in Nigeria.

He urged the public to remain calm and focus on maintaining proper hygiene.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has already implemented preventive steps, and Ayoola reassured citizens that the situation is under control.

People are encouraged to wash hands regularly, wear masks in crowded spaces, and avoid close contact with those showing symptoms.

HMPV is a respiratory infection that can cause flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, and nasal congestion. It can lead to more serious complications like pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in young children and the elderly.

The virus spreads through coughing, sneezing, and touching contaminated surfaces. While there is no cure, following recommended preventive measures can help reduce the risk of infection.

The NOA also called on Nigerians to seek information from reliable sources to avoid spreading false rumors.

The agency is collaborating with the NCDC to extend this awareness campaign to all parts of Nigeria, including rural areas.