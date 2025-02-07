Former Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Returns to Nollywood with New Movie ‘Hatred’

Barely five months after her dismissal from the Federal Executive Council, former Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has returned to Nollywood, reviving her career in the film industry with a newly released movie, Hatred.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician, was among five ministers removed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 24, 2024. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, replaced her.

On February 5, 2025, the former minister took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to announce the release of Hatred, a 40-minute film featuring Sorochi Onyekwere, Onyi Maduegbunam, Ifunanya Nwobi, and Kachi Obimma. The movie, uploaded to her YouTube channel on February 4, 2025, has garnered 1,759 views and 26 likes.

“Grab your popcorn,” Kennedy-Ohanenye captioned her post, inviting viewers to watch the film.

Her return to Nollywood has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some praised her versatility, others expressed surprise at her swift transition from politics to filmmaking.

“Very interesting movie,” a user @LindaChidera-s8h commented on her YouTube page.

Another viewer, @ukemenathaniel5563, wrote: “Nice movie! I can’t wait for Part 2.”

Before her political career, Kennedy-Ohanenye had produced films such as Mama Onboard, The Senator, The Governor, and The President. She has also appeared in Saving My Marriage, Hunting the Angel, and Royal Ploy, starring alongside industry veterans like Segun Arinze, Ngozi Ezeonu, Solomon Akiese, and Jerry Williams.

Beyond entertainment, the 51-year-old former minister remains active in real estate, education, and law. She runs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye & Co., a legal firm, and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Academy.

See Movie:

