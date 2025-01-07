Nigeria Strengthens Airport Surveillance Amid Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Outbreak

The Nigerian government has intensified health screenings at major international airports, including Lagos’ MMIA and Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, following the global spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), recently detected in China.

Over 5,000 hospitalizations have been reported in the UK, with rising cases in India, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Port Health Officers, under the directive of Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate, are monitoring arriving passengers for symptoms.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reassures the public, stating that the WHO has not declared HMPV a public health emergency. Surveillance measures mirror COVID-19 precautions, ensuring early detection and prevention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...