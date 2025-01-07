Bomb Explosion at Islamic School in FCT Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

A suspected bomb explosion occurred on Monday morning at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin, in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident left two people dead and two others critically injured.

According to the FCT Police Command, the explosion happened around 11:00 a.m. after the authorities received a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi.

Police officers, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Kubwa Area Commander, responded promptly to the scene.

Investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the school owner, Mallam Adamu Ashimu, earlier in the day.

It is suspected that the visitors brought an improvised explosive device (IED) to the school.

The explosion occurred while two of the men were tampering with the device on the school’s veranda, killing them instantly.

The third man and a nearby female trader sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment under police supervision.

The police have detained Mallam Adamu Ashimu for questioning, while the FCT Bomb Squad recovered remnants of the IED for further analysis.

The Commissioner of Police for the FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, has urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...