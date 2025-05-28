Lincoln University Launches Hands-On Training Program to Tackle Unemployment

Lincoln University, Nsuk Campus, has introduced the Practical Skills Application (PSA) Program, an initiative designed to integrate practical training into academic learning and equip students with relevant skills for the evolving job market.

The program features skill-based classes directly derived from the university’s core academic curriculum.

Its primary objective is to ensure that students graduate not only with strong theoretical foundations but also with practical competencies that meet current industry demands.

This approach reflects the university’s commitment to producing graduates who are prepared to address real-world challenges.

According to the Registrar of Lincoln University, Dr. Abubakar Umar, the initiative was launched in response to the increasing demand for contemporary skills as a means of addressing Nigeria’s high unemployment rate.

He explained that the PSA Program aligns with the university’s mission to produce ethical graduates who are job creators rather than job seekers.

Students participating in the PSA Program are engaging in diverse projects such as mobile app development, events management, crisis communication, UI/UX design, and other professional disciplines linked to their areas of study in software engineering, cybersecurity, psychology, mass communication, and business administration.

Musa Rukaiyat Muhammed, a student in the Department of Software Engineering, described the program as useful and relevant. “The skills encourage students to improve on what they learn throughout the semester. It is useful because it is practical and solves real-life problems,” she said.

She is currently developing an application aimed at supporting mental health by assessing user moods.

Akinyale Emmanuel, also in Software Engineering, highlighted the importance of practical experience. “The PSA is one of the best things the management of the institution has implemented. It prepares you for real-world experience,” he said. His current project involves creating a hotel management system.

Omoniyi Opeyemi noted the program’s impact on academic engagement and career preparation. “The PSA contributes to student development and future success. It enhances comprehension and retention of knowledge while also addressing real-world challenges,” she explained.

The PSA Program is supported by faculty and external professionals who facilitate training sessions that bridge theory and practice. According to the program coordinator, this model encourages knowledge application and promotes awareness of career opportunities within each discipline.

Dr. Umar emphasized that the university has put plans in place to sustain and expand the program in future academic years. He said Lincoln’s investments in research and development are aligned with global economic trends and national development priorities.

He added that the PSA initiative enhances student confidence by developing creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. The skills acquired also contribute to long-term career advancement and are attractive to potential employers.

As Nigeria continues to address the challenges of youth unemployment and economic development, Lincoln University’s PSA Program offers a model for academic institutions seeking to equip students with skills that meet the needs of the modern workforce.