When Hunger Knocks, Even Life Is at Risk

In recent years, Nigeria has faced an alarming rise in hunger and food insecurity, a stark contrast to the past when food was readily available and affordable for the average citizen.

Previously, Nigerians could walk into markets with a small amount of money and purchase enough food and basic medicines for their needs.

Today, however, the situation has deteriorated to the point where people are losing their lives in struggles for food distribution, highlighting the deepening crisis of poverty and inflation.

This grim reality was painfully evident on a recent Saturday when tragic incidents occurred in Abuja and Anambra State during food distribution for Christmas.

Scores of Nigerians were injured, and many lost their lives while trying to collect food palliatives.

The issue is not limited to chaotic distribution alone; even those with money often find it challenging to purchase basic necessities due to skyrocketing inflation.

The government had promised better lives for Nigerians following the removal of subsidies, but the reality has been far from what was pledged.

As we approach Christmas, many families cannot afford to celebrate adequately. For some, there will be no festive meals, only plain rice and stew without meat, as their purchasing power has been severely eroded.

Nigeria is a nation blessed with abundant resources, yet citizens are living like slaves in their own country.

This paradox raises serious questions about the quality of leadership in Nigeria. How can a government that boasts of being resource-rich fail to ensure that its citizens have access to affordable food and basic necessities?

The removal of subsidies, touted as a path to economic stability, has only exacerbated the suffering of the masses.

While the government has attempted to mitigate the impact by providing palliatives, these measures are insufficient and, in some cases, ineffective.

The chaotic scenes during food distribution events underscore the need for a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to addressing hunger and poverty.

The federal and state governments must take immediate action to reduce the prices of food items and essential drugs. Subsidizing these items is crucial to making them affordable for the average Nigerian.

Rather than relying on temporary measures like palliatives, the government should implement policies that directly address the root causes of inflation and food scarcity.

During festive seasons such as Christmas and Sallah, the government should prioritize the wellbeing of its citizens by purchasing large quantities of food and selling them at significantly reduced prices.

This approach would not only alleviate hunger but also prevent the tragic loss of lives witnessed during food distribution events in Abuja and Anambra State.

It is shameful that in a country as resource-rich as Nigeria, citizens are dying for lack of food.

The government must recognize the urgency of this crisis and take decisive action to protect the lives and livelihoods of its people.

Crashing the prices of food and drugs is not just an economic necessity; it is a moral obligation.

Only through such measures can the government restore hope to millions of Nigerians and ensure that no one is left to suffer or die from hunger in a land of plenty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...