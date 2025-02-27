Nedu Wazobia Breaks Silence on Leaked Audio Alleging Drug and Fraud Ties

Popular media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has responded to a viral leaked audio accusing him of being involved in drug trafficking and fraud.

The controversy began when social media critic, VeryDarkMan, shared an audio recording that allegedly linked Nedu to illegal activities.

He claimed that the media personality had close connections with individuals involved in drug and fraud rings in Turkey, South Africa, and Morocco.

Taking his allegations further, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, VeryDarkMan filed a petition against Nedu at the embassies of the three countries in Nigeria.

Reacting to the accusations, Nedu took to his Instagram story to strongly deny any involvement in criminal activities.

He stated that he had nothing to do with the voice note circulating online and made it clear that he has never and will never engage in anything illegal.

“Hello everyone, this is not a joke anymore. I know nothing about that voice note going around. I did not make that voice note.

While this seems to be fun and games for some, I’ve never and will never be part of anything criminal,” he wrote.

The allegations have sparked heated discussions on social media, with some defending Nedu and others demanding further investigation.