Chelsea’s new generation of stars announced themselves on the biggest stage on Wednesday night, delivering a breathtaking 5-1 victory over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

The win not only thrilled the Stamford Bridge crowd but also set a new tournament record — as three different teenage players found the back of the net for the same team in one match.

The first breakthrough came through Marc Guiu, aged 19, whose early goal gave Chelsea the lead and briefly earned him the title of the club’s youngest Champions League scorer. Minutes later, Estevao, an 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkind, advanced to score a penalty, thereby surpassing Guiu’s mark and increasing Chelsea’s lead.

With a composed finish off the bench and sealed the triumph, 19-year-old Tyrique George struck the last teenage blow of the evening, inscribing Chelsea’s name in Champions League night.

Head coach Enzo Maresca, who has been essential in guiding Chelsea’s youth-driven strategy, gave several academy players opportunities.

Se among them was Reggie Walsh, 17, who became Chelsea’s youngest-ever Champions League player on his European debut. Full-time had cited ten players under twenty-one, therefore emphasizing the club’s commitment to its youth-first policy.

Maresca praised the players’ hunger and discipline, pointing to the performance as evidence that Chelsea’s long-term strategy is coming together.

He picked Estevao out for his maturity and humility, matching him to Cole Palmer, who skipped the game yet still contributes significantly to the attacking strategy of the club.

Following a previous success in the group stage, the dominating victory indicates Chelsea’s increasing trust under Maresca’s direction.

As another European match against Qarabag nears and home action against Sunderland follows, the young Blues seem to be establishing a fresh identity grounded on energy, drive, and intrepidity.