Nigeria, France Strengthen Maritime Ties Ahead of UN Ocean Conference and IMO Council Bid

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hosted the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier, in Abuja.

The meeting reinforced the growing maritime and diplomatic cooperation between Nigeria and France.

The visit, which took place ahead of World Oceans Day and the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), underscored the strategic alignment of both nations on ocean governance, maritime sustainability, and international collaboration. Nigeria is also intensifying its campaign for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council later this year.

Ambassador Fonbaustier, accompanied by Ms. Alice Ellenbogen, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy, discussed a range of issues with the Minister, including Nigeria’s participation in World Oceans Day celebrations and preparations for UNOC3, which will take place in Nice, France, from June 8 to 13. Mr. Oyetola will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the global event on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, marking a significant step in advancing Nigeria’s maritime diplomacy.

During the engagement, Oyetola appealed for France’s support for Nigeria’s IMO Council bid, citing the country’s leadership role in West and Central Africa’s maritime landscape. He highlighted Nigeria’s key contributions to maritime safety, regional security, and governance, particularly as a crucial gateway to the Gulf of Guinea.

“Nigeria’s membership in the IMO Council would not only enhance international maritime regulation but also strengthen efforts toward sustainable ocean use,” he stated.

The Minister also briefed the French envoy on the recent approval of Nigeria’s National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council. The policy, he explained, provides a comprehensive framework for the sustainable management of marine resources, job creation, environmental protection, and economic growth.

He noted that the policy aligns with global ocean goals and contributes to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Oyetola further emphasized Nigeria’s progress in tackling maritime insecurity, particularly the significant decline in piracy and sea robbery incidents in the Gulf of Guinea. He attributed the improvement to the Deep Blue Project and enhanced inter-agency collaboration, which have collectively made the region safer for international shipping and trade.

The meeting also reviewed Nigeria’s growing role in international ocean conservation, with discussions centred on the upcoming UNOC3. The conference, co-chaired by France and Costa Rica, will focus on the theme: “Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean.”

Oyetola said Nigeria is fully prepared to contribute meaningfully to the conference’s goals, including securing global commitments, fostering science-based marine solutions, and enhancing financing for sustainable ocean management.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to represent the country at such a critical global platform, noting the importance of Nigeria’s voice in shaping the future of the world’s oceans.

In response, Ambassador Fonbaustier commended President Tinubu’s decision to prioritize Nigeria’s participation in UNOC3 and expressed France’s appreciation for the Minister’s leadership. He lauded Nigeria’s commitment to marine sustainability and welcomed the opportunity for deeper bilateral collaboration in maritime development.

The meeting, officials said, represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s maritime diplomacy and underscores the importance of international cooperation in promoting oceanic progress.