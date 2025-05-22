ACReSAL Team Continues Oversight Visit in Akwanga to Strengthen Project Accountability

The Nasarawa State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project team continued its statewide oversight visit on Wednesday with a comprehensive assessment tour in Akwanga Local Government Area.

The tour is part of an ongoing effort to promote transparency, accountability, and sustainability in the implementation of both completed and ongoing climate-resilience interventions across the state.

The monitoring delegation was led by the State Project Coordinator, Dr. Elias Gyobe Napoleon, alongside the Chairman of the State Steering Committee and Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Dr. Margaret Elayo. Also present were members of the Technical Committee, representatives from key ministries, and other stakeholders involved in the ACReSAL project.

The visit began at the nursery site in Kurmi Tagwaye, which was established to support afforestation efforts in the Sherigia Forest Reserve. The area, which has suffered severe degradation due to human activity, is a priority under the state’s reforestation drive. Dr. Napoleon explained that the site is one of six nurseries set up across Nasarawa State under the ACReSAL initiative. He walked the team through the different seedlings being cultivated, highlighting their environmental and economic value in mitigating the impacts of climate change and promoting sustainable land use.

The team also visited the Rugga Ardo Ibrahim community, where they were warmly received by residents. A community member, Abdulmumuni Ibrahim, expressed gratitude for the interventions delivered through ACReSAL, particularly the installation of solar-powered boreholes and streetlights. He noted that the provision of clean water has helped reduce the prevalence of waterborne diseases, improved nighttime safety, and enabled residents to begin irrigation farming, significantly boosting local livelihoods.

At GSS Gudi, the team inspected a recently rehabilitated wind-powered borehole. While commending the project, the Commissioner for Environment, Princess Elayo, raised concern over a missing pipe component that had resulted in water wastage. She engaged with the school principal, Mr. Mohammed Danladi, urging local stakeholders to take ownership of projects within their communities and promptly report issues to ensure sustainability.

The day’s activities concluded with a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Sule Bawa, the Sarki Gudi. During the visit, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Alhaji Hussaini Usman Babayayi, explained the purpose of the tour and sought the royal father’s blessings.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler expressed appreciation for the team’s efforts and emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in delivering sustainable impacts to communities. He offered his blessings and pledged his continued support for the success of the ACReSAL project.

In a debriefing session held later at the ACReSAL project office in Lafia, Princess Elayo commended the Nasarawa State Government for its ongoing support to the project. She praised the dedication of the project team and called for a stronger commitment to practical implementation, urging the adoption of a “walk-the-talk” strategy in executing the project work plan.

While acknowledging areas needing improvement, she expressed confidence in the team’s capacity to deliver on set targets. She further emphasized the need for collaboration, innovation, and community involvement in addressing land degradation, combating climate change, and promoting afforestation, all in alignment with the state’s “Operation Green Nasarawa” vision.

Also part of the delegation was the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Muhammad Muluku, along with technical staff and project officials involved in the oversight exercise.