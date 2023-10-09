Death Toll from Afghan Earthquake Exceeds 1000

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Saturday morning in the Herat province of Afghanistan has left more than 1,000 people dead, especially women and children, and more than 1,600 injured.

The UN says that more than 500 people are still missing as villagers around the province try to search for earthquake victims with only their bare hands and a shovel.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 100% of the homes in Zindajan, a rural district about 40km (25 miles) from Herat, have been estimated to be completely destroyed.

Aid agencies including the Afghan Red Cross Society, MSF, World Food Programme, and UNICEF have begun administering help to the quake survivors which are made up mainly of women and children. In addition, the Chinese Red Cross Society also offered $200,000 (£164,220) as emergency cash aid and Pakistan pledged its full support to aid in the recovery endeavors.

However, the Taliban government as well as these aid agencies still say the city is in more need of amenities such as food, clean drinking water, medical supplies, clothes, and tents for shelter.

