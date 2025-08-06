Nigeria Clinches Rights to Host 2027 African School Games

Nigeria has been officially selected to host the second edition of the African School Games in 2027, following an announcement by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The confirmation came in a letter dated August 5, signed by ANOCA President, Mustapha Berraf, and addressed to Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

According to Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, who released the statement on Wednesday in Awka, the decision to award the hosting rights to Nigeria was taken during ANOCA’s Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting.

In the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, ANOCA expressed strong belief in the ability of the NOC, in collaboration with the Nigerian government, to deliver a world-class sporting event that showcases both organizational capacity and hospitality.

“We are confident that the 2027 edition will not only uphold the values and objectives of the African School Games but also match or surpass the success of the maiden edition held in 2025.

“ANOCA remains available to provide technical support and guidance throughout the preparatory process to ensure the success of this continental youth sporting celebration.

“Please accept our heartfelt congratulations and assurances of our highest sporting regards,” Berraf wrote.

The first edition of the African School Games took place in Anaba, Algeria, from July 24 to August 5, 2025.