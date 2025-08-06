Mobile Data Over Everything: How MTN and Airtel Are Cashing In on Nigeria’s Digital Obsession

The News Chronicle has gathered that in Nigeria today, mobile data has become more than just a utility — it’s a lifeline.

As the country’s youthful population leans deeper into a digital-first lifestyle, telecom giants like MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria are recording record-breaking earnings, thanks largely to skyrocketing data consumption.

With an astounding 85.6 percent gain over the ₦377 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024, MTN Nigeria’s data revenue shot to ₦701 billion in the same period. With a 60.3 percent rise in data revenue to ₦260 billion (approximately $168 million) from ₦185.4 billion ($117 million) the year before, Airtel Nigeria followed closely.

This rise is not only caused by higher levies. Figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that Nigerians consumed a staggering 1.04 million terabytes of data in May alone, the most since the regulator started releasing monthly data use statistics in January 2023.

MTN and Airtel both verified an increasing demand for mobile internet.MTN said that total data traffic had grown by 41.2 percent, with typical monthly subscriber consumption reaching 13.2GB. While smartphone penetration increased to over 51%, Airtel also saw a 27.3% rise in data usage, now at 9.3GB per monthly customer.

According to experts, this change is more cultural than technical. Talking to The News Chronicles, telecom specialist Mr. Adewale Adeoye observed that sites like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and online gaming are driving enormous data usage among Nigerian youngsters. He said that users are increasing their monthly data allowances as video-heavy applications are coupled with the growth in virtual meetings, streaming, and remote work tools.

Mr. Oludare Fayemi, the CEO of Smiles Entertainment in Abuja, told TNC that for many Nigerians, data ranks higher than food. “It is what keeps them connected—to family, work, help, and hope,” he said. He believes that data has evolved from being a luxury to an everyday necessity.

The surge, though, has its drawbacks. Ibadin cautioned that service quality is still erratic; therefore, many Nigerians subscribe to many networks to guard against bad connections.

Telecom companies are increasing their capital expenditures to close these holes.MTN said it spent ₦565.7 billion in H1 2025 to grow its 4G network, fiber network, and create a new data centre. This shows a 288% rise in capital expenditure from the same period in 2024.