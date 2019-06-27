Nigeria becomes first to qualify for AFCON Round of 16

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday beat Guinean opponents 1-0 to maintain Group B leadership with six points from two matches and qualify for Round of 16 at 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The result makes the Nigerian side the first team to progress from the first round at the competition.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of funds for Super Eagles players at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Egypt.

The fund was released after Super Eagles players protested over unpaid allowances and match bonuses at their Helnan Palestine Hotel in Egypt.

The aggrieved players had also threatened to boycott subsequent games at the tournaments.

However, a statement by the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF’s Vice President, Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi, said part of the money was received on Tuesday and immediately converted into US Dollars to pay the players.

The statement reads: “We want to specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his keen interest in resolving this matter quickly, which has enabled us to receive part of the money in record time.

“We have immediately started the process of converting the money to American Dollars at the Central Bank in order to pay the players the bonus for the win over Burundi three days ago as well as plan for subsequent games.

“The players and officials have also been paid their camp allowances up to the last day of the group phase matches at the AFCON 2019, as well as the appearance fee for the friendly against Zimbabwe in Asaba on June 8.”