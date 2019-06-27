EFCC closes N702m fraud case against Okupe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday closed its case in a 59-count charge, bordering on money laundering, criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N702,000,000 against former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Media, Doyin Okupe.

Okupe was facing prosecution by EFCC before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He added, “At today’s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Audu presented his last and sixth witness, Shuaibu Salisu, former Director Administration and Finance in the Office of National Security Adviser ONSA, who presently works with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“Salisu told the court that “Sometime in 2012, Chief Okupe came to the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, and after their discussion, I was directed to make a payment of N50 million to him.”

According to him, “Okupe provided his account details, where I paid the amount into the bank account of Value Trust Investment.”

He added that he was further directed by the ONSA to be paying N10 million monthly to Okupe for a period of over two years, which he said was reduced to a monthly N5million (Five Million Naira) towards the end of 2014 due to paucity of funds.

He said he made other payments to Okupe as directed, saying that at a point he was instructed to pay the defendant N6, 000, 000.

Further, Salisu revealed that sometime in 2014, the then National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki directed that he paid the sum of N35million to an account provided by Okupe and that he can also recall paying N50 million in cash to Okupe on Dasuki’s directive.

He told the court that he only obeyed directives in all the payments he made to Okupe and didn’t know what the monies were meant for.

When asked if there were evidences of the payments, the witness reportedly told the court that he usually provided Okupe with the payment vouchers, which he usually signed.

When also asked if all the payments were captured in payment vouchers, Salisu was said to have replied in the negative.

Speaking under cross-examination by Okupe’s counsel, Akinlabi Akinbade, the witness disclosed that Okupe was not the only person that received payments from ONSA. “Anybody that the NSA directs that payment be made to, we make payment,” he said.

The witness added that he had no reason to believe that the payments he made were from an illegal source.

In his words, “Why would I assume it was illegal? I was only directed to make payments” stressing that some of the payment instructions he carried out while working in the ONSA came verbally while others came by writing.

He added that in the case of the payments to Okupe, all the instructions were verbal.

However, the matter was adjourned to June 26, for the defence to open its case.