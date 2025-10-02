Gov. Kefas Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Justice at CAN Inauguration

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to promote peace, justice, and religious harmony, describing them as the foundations for the state’s progress.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Christian Religious Matters, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Sunday Muke, made the pledge during the Independence Anniversary Thanksgiving and Inauguration Service of the newly elected officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State Chapter, held in Jalingo.

Dr. Kefas congratulated the new CAN executives on their emergence and assured them of his administration’s partnership in promoting unity across the state. He expressed optimism that the officials would foster greater unity and growth within the Christian community in Taraba.

Delivering his exhortation on the theme “Yearning for a Different Task”, Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Victor Audu of the Reformed Church of Christ for Nations (RCCN), urged leaders to carry out their duties responsibly for the betterment of Taraba and Nigeria.

He lamented the high level of bad governance in the country, saying the masses were weary of leaders’ failure to deliver on their mandate.

In his inaugural address, the new CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Dr. Williams Peter Awoshiri, who also serves as Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, reiterated the commitment of the executives to championing the cause of Christian unity.

Quoting Matthew 28:20, Dr. Awoshiri reminded his colleagues that their journey would not be easy, but emphasized that Jesus had called them to be witnesses of truth, justice, and peace.

“I, your humble servant and brother, a fellow soldier of Christ, call with a loud voice and passionate heart to return to our God-given mandate , the very mandate upon which CAN is established,” he said.

He further stressed that it was the responsibility of the association to defend Christian unity in the state and beyond, adding: “Our state, reckoned as Nature’s Gift to the Nation, is blessed with a rich diversity of socio-ethnic and cultural values. Yet, despite these blessings, Taraba has faced numerous crises of varying magnitudes, leaving us to ask where our hope shall come from. As CAN, we must be the conscience of our society, a moral compass, and a strong voice for truth and justice.”