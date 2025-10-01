Nigeria @65: Citizens Reflect on Achievements, Struggles, and Hopes for the Future

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2025, the celebration comes with mixed feelings across the country.

Since gaining freedom from colonial rule in 1960, the nation has experienced moments of progress but also continues to grapple with long-standing challenges such as insecurity, poverty, and poor governance.

For many Nigerians, Independence Day has traditionally been a time of joy, unity, and pride. Streets are decorated in green and white, schools and organizations hold parades, and citizens reflect on the sacrifices of past heroes.

However, in recent years, the mood of celebration has shifted, as many believe the promises of independence have not been fully realized.

In an interview with The News Chronicle, experts and residents in Northern Nigeria shared their thoughts on whether Nigeria has achieved the goals and dreams its founding fathers hoped for.

Dr. Ibrahim Kalel noted that while Nigerians continue to celebrate Independence Day each year, the reality on the ground remains troubling.

“Over 40% of Nigerians are battling with poverty and hunger, which is very sad and inhumane,” he said. “We need a government that is transparent, accountable, and committed to genuine investment in people’s lives. At 65, Nigeria must address insecurity, tackle poverty, and build peace in our communities if we truly want to secure a brighter future.”

Similarly, Malam Lawan Umara, an education expert, highlighted how Nigeria’s education system reflects the broader challenges facing the nation.

“Nigeria at 65 is facing many problems lack of teachers, insecurity, poverty, and poor infrastructure,” he explained.

“The elites benefit from the government, but ordinary citizens are struggling daily just to find food to eat. In the First Republic, a teacher was respected like a king, but today teachers are neglected, and schools are treated as if they mean nothing. This negligence is dangerous for our future.”

Mr. Mohamed, a lecturer in the Department of Biology Education, also pointed to the devastating impact of insecurity on agriculture and rural communities.

“Just two kilometers away from Maiduguri, it is too dangerous to go to the farm. Farmers are scared for their lives,” he said. “We may have achieved some meaningful progress as a nation, and we thank God for health and life, but insecurity is denying many Nigerians the chance to live with dignity.”

The News Chronicle also gathered from interviews with residents that while Independence Day remains symbolic and important, many Nigerians are more concerned with survival. For countless families living in poverty, celebrations bring little relief from daily struggles with food, shelter, and safety.

As Nigeria enters its 65th year of independence, the reflections from its people reveal both resilience and frustration.

Citizens remain hopeful for peace, prosperity, and good governance, but they also continue to demand urgent action from leaders to address the issues that threaten national unity and progress.