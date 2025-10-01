spot_img
October 1, 2025 - 12:55 PM

Gov. Kefas to Channel Funds Directly to Principals for School Infrastructure Overhaul

EducationNews
— By: Emmanuel Awari

Governor Kefas addresses Principals and Head teachers of public schools
Governor Kefas

In his efforts towards the effective implementation of the free education policy in the state, Taraba State, Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has held a meeting with Principals and Head Teachers of public primary and secondary schools held at the Banquet Hall, TY Danjuma House, Jalingo.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Agbu Kefas, explained that it the meeting was convened to discuss rapid measures for remodeling current school facilities before the completion of new buildings.

The Governor revealed plans to release funds directly to school Principals and Head Teachers to facilitate renovations, furniture, fencing, tree planting and the provision of access roads among others.

He urged school leaders to revive the Parent-Teacher- Association, PTA, to help monitor and supervise the progress of the interventions.

He announced the formation of the Community Education Development Committee in each local government area and gave them a two-week ultimatum to submit their quotations and proposals about schools to be renovated, promising to release funds immediately.

“I am providing you with direct labour. School Headteachers and Principals will build fences, rehabilitate their schools, build drainages, and revive PTA.

“I dont believe teachers reward is in heaven. I want everyone to make heaven but let them get their rewards on Earth too.

The Governor urged the school leaders to provide him with the accurate information on the number of public primary and secondary schools, the number of teachers and the number of students in each local government area of the state.

He said that the meeting provided a platform for the him to reaffirm his dedication to improving public school infrastructure through both immediate interventions and long-term structural development.

Governor Kefas announced the release of funds directly to school heads for urgent projects, which will cover:
Renovation of existing facilities, Provision of desks, Fencing of school premises and Construction of access roads to schools amongst others.

“Our meeting, amongst other themes, is importantly to discuss rapid measures for renovating current school facilities before the completion of new buildings.

“We will release funds directly to school principals and head teachers to facilitate renovations, furniture, fencing, tree planting, and the provision of access roads swiftly.

“I urged you to revive the Parent-Teachers’ Association (PTA) to help monitor and supervise the progress of the interventions.

“Also, we now have a Community Education Development Committee in each local government area.

“Our commitment to the development of our future leaders and the education ecosystem is unshakeable. While we take the burden of education off parents, we are improving the quality of education in Taraba State.
Governor Kefas concluded by reiterating that these initiatives form part of his broader vision to restore quality and dignity to public education in Taraba State – he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Commissioner of Basic Education, Dr Augustina Godwin, applauded Governor Dr Agbu Kefas’ relentless efforts to enhance the education sector in Taraba State.

She pointed out that the meeting aimed to explore new directions for the state’s educational future.

The Commissioner assured the ministry’s continued support for the governor’s vision, focusing on quality teaching, digital literacy, and vocational training.

The event attracted the presence of key stakeholders, including the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, other members, the Secretary to the Government of the state, Barr. Timothy Gibson Kataps, the Chief of Staff Dr. Jeji Williams, the PDP Chairman Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, Commissioners, and other political appointees.

Emmanuel Awari
Emmanuel Awari
