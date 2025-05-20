Niger State Urges Media to Share Accurate Information for Peace

Niger State has called on journalists to always provide accurate information, as they play a key role in maintaining peace in the state.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Muhammad Bello Abdullahi, made this appeal during a media roundtable discussion with journalists in Minna on Monday.

He described the media as a crucial partner in the state’s security efforts and urged reporters to uphold professionalism in their work.

Abdullahi warned against spreading unverified news that could cause panic and assured that the state government would continue to collaborate with journalists to achieve a safer Niger State.

He also discussed the upcoming Peace and Security Summit, themed “Collaborative Approaches to Security and Peace Building to Safeguard Niger State.” The summit aims to bring together security stakeholders at local, state, and federal levels to find lasting solutions to security challenges.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of proper security information management, stating that it helps in quick decision-making and community safety.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Abdullahi reassured the public that the state government remains committed to tackling security threats.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim (represented by Media Coordinator Hamza Waziri), said Governor Umaru Bago is working hard to ensure peace and development in the state, urging the media to support these efforts.

The Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abu Nmodu, assured that journalists in the state adhere to professional ethics and will continue to promote peace.

Dr. Diamond Preye, a director at the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute of Peace and Sustainable Development Studies, praised the state government for organizing the peace summit, stressing that development is impossible without peace. She called on everyone to support peace building efforts.