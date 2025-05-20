Poor Intel, No Backup Leading to High Death Toll Among Nigerian Soldiers -Security Expert Says

Security expert Kehinde Giwa from SBM Intelligence has expressed serious concerns over the increasing number of Nigerian soldiers and security operatives being killed.

According to SBM Intelligence, at least 152 security personnel have lost their lives in just five months. Giwa blames this on weak intelligence gathering and insufficient support during military operations.

Giwa explained on Monday night that attacks on security forces are no longer limited to the North. “These attacks are happening across different regions, North Central, Northwest, Southeast, and even parts of the Southwest and South-South,” he said.

He warned that the situation has reached a crisis level. “Despite having fighter jets, Super Tucano aircraft, and combat helicopters, the Nigerian government is not treating this as the emergency it is,” he stated.

“We’ve seen cases where soldiers are deployed to high-risk zones, but when they engage insurgents, they get little or no support,” he said.

Giwa also pointed out that groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP are becoming more organized and using advanced technology. “The Nigerian government is struggling to counter their tactics,” he said.

He questioned how terrorists can attack multiple communities in a single day without being stopped. “How do insurgents strike four different towns across four local governments in 24 hours, and troops only arrive after the damage is done?”

Giwa stressed that better intelligence could prevent many deaths. “The military needs better systems to gather information on insurgent activities. If they had that, they could stop attacks before they happen.”

He also condemned other security agencies for not doing enough. “There’s a major lapse in coordination and effort,” he said.

Recent attacks show that insurgents are growing bolder. “Before, they mostly targeted patrols. Now, they’re directly attacking military bases,” Giwa explained.

Their goal isn’t just to kill it’s also to steal weapons and weaken morale. “They want to demoralize our troops and take ammunition, just like what happened in Iran in 2023,” he said. Similar large-scale attacks recently occurred in Djibouti and Iran, where security teams were completely overrun.

Giwa emphasized that unless Nigeria improves its intelligence and provides better support for troops, the situation will keep getting worse. “The government must act now before more lives are lost,” he urged.