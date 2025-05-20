How To Earn 20k Dollars Just By Referring Someone On Instagram 

Meta is testing a new reward programme in the United States, offering creators the chance to earn as much as $20,000 by referring new users to Instagram.

The initiative began in May and will run through June, with only a few selected creators invited to participate.

The company confirmed the move as part of its ongoing efforts to attract and retain creators on the platform.

Participants in this limited trial can receive payments when someone either visits Instagram or opens a new account using the referral links they share.

These links must be shared outside of Instagram, with other platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Discord, and Substack mentioned as good options.

The referral programme, known as “Referrals,” was quietly rolled out and is currently not open to the public.

Meta has set a payment limit, and there are two different earning structures under this offer.

To handle payments, Meta is working with a third-party provider called Glimmer.

This referral plan adds to other creator-based strategies Meta has tested over the years.

Earlier in 2025, the company introduced a “Breakthrough Bonus” to lure creators from TikTok during talks about a possible ban on the rival app.

It also signed short-term contracts with some influencers to produce exclusive Reels for Instagram, with earnings ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 per month.