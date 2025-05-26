Niger State to Begin Exporting Flowers and Vegetables -Governor Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced plans to begin the cultivation and export of flowers and vegetables tailored to international customer specifications.

The Governor made this known during an inspection visit to the greenhouses at one of his farms located along the Minna-Bida road, on Sunday.

He said the goal is to use greenhouses to produce vegetables all year round and supply nurseries to other greenhouses for further production.

He explained that modern farming techniques such as hydroponics and drip irrigation will be employed to meet the target. According to him, the pilot phase will focus on meeting the daily vegetable needs of residents before expanding to export.

Governor Bago, who refers to himself as a “farmer governor,” said his administration is shifting from subsistence farming to large-scale, commercial agriculture to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

He also highlighted the state’s partnership with Mastercard and other organizations, which he said has attracted many youths to agriculture. He commended the young people working on his farm for their dedication and efforts in supporting food security.

The Governor directed the construction of farmhouses for workers and the creation of road networks to ease transportation and movement of goods.

During his visit, Governor Bago also engaged with residents of Emiguye, the community hosting his farm. He instructed the Secretary to the State Government to ensure that children from the community are enrolled in schools in Bida.