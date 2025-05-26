Kano Court to Deliver Verdict Today in Mosque Arson Case That Killed 25

A Kano Upper Shariah Court is expected to deliver its verdict today in the case of Shafiu Abubakar Gadan, who is accused of setting fire to a mosque in Gezawa Local Government Area during early morning prayers, leading to the deaths of 25 people.

The tragic event took place on May 16, 2024, initially killing 17 people at the scene. The death toll later rose to 25 as more victims succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.

Gadan is facing three serious charges, including causing grievous harm and culpable homicide. He had earlier pleaded guilty, and the presiding judge, Khadi Dalhatu Huza’i Zakariya, ordered that he be kept in a correctional facility while awaiting sentencing.

Kano State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, is leading the prosecution in the case.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf visited the injured victims at Murtala Specialist Hospital and strongly condemned the attack. He assured the families of the deceased that justice would be done.

The governor also clarified that the incident was the result of a family dispute and was not connected to terrorism or political violence.