October 1, 2025 - 11:52 AM

Nicolas Jackson Scores First Bayern Goal in Champions League Win After Controversial Chelsea Move

News
Nicholas Jackson

Finally opening his scoring record for Bayern Munich, the on-loan Chelsea striker found the net and supplied an assist in a dominant 5-1 Champions League triumph over Pafos.

Admitting he is gradually returning to top form, the Senegalese forward characterized the moment as a new start after a trying period on the sidelines.

On the night, the 24-year-old, who joined Bayern looking for more minutes and confidence, was a brilliant performer. His link-up play revealed why the Bavarian winners were so keen to get him; his clinical finish marked his first blow since coming to Germany. Jackson stressed that he has been waiting for the chance to really declare himself and dubbed the aim an emotional lift.Â 

Bayern’s coaching staff have been carefully watching Jackson’s physical development, especially following almost two months of restricted activity at Chelsea, The News Chronicle notes. The friendly environment in Munich has aided his adaptation; teammates and fans have given him the assurance to rethink his profession and strive for consistency.Â 

Harry Kane once more grabbed media attention with a brace that increased his season total to 17 goals in only nine games, even though Jackson celebrated his breakout. Since joining Bayern, the England captain has been merciless, mixing brilliant finishing with originality that keeps elevating the team’s attacking ability. Along with fresh arrivals Michael Olise and Raphael Guerreiro, Kane’s presence has strengthened Bayern’s dominance both locally and abroad.Â 

Jackson, though, is still concentrating on the long game. The attacker conceded that returning to normal football after so long would require time to get back to peak. In training, he has stressed hard effort and a need to show himself as a dependable choice in Bayern’s star-studded team.

Bayern’s decisive victory maintains their two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and gives them control of their Champions League section. Jackson has the chance to grow his confidence and establish himself with an upcoming encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt, one of the most attacking teams in the league. himself a priceless asset behind Kane in Bayern’s relentless drive for silverware.

