Anambra Police Inaugurate Special Desk to Monitor Election during November Govâ€™ship Election

The Anambra State Police Command has established a special desk to document issues relating to politics and elections, ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this during a meeting with the Anambra Peace Mediation Committee, a group formed by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), a non-governmental organisation, to promote peace and address potential conflicts in the build-up to the governorship election.

Addressing the visitors, CP Orutugu expressed concern over the current state of politics in the state, noting that the level of political enlightenment is still very low and that there is no longer discipline in the system.

He also bemoaned the character of politics and political maneuvering in Nigeria, especially in Anambra state, which he said, is not about the dividend of democracy, but about political suppression.

The CP explained that the command has, in the interest of peace, established a political desk to document every political activity, challenge, and problem.

He also said the desk will help the command to be better prepared to manage potential flashpoints and ensure a peaceful election process.

“We have established a political desk to document all political activities during the election. The desk will record every political information including challenges, problems and other things that happened during the election.”

He stressed the need to engage politicians and their supporters to align with the desire for peaceful elections, emphasizing the importance of promoting popular political emancipation and redefining the ‘I must win’ ideology.

Earlier, Ugochi Freeman, Secretary of the committee, who led other members to the visit, briefed the CP on their peace efforts, including the recent peace walk to encourage peaceful conduct of election in the state.

She emphasized that the committee’s primary objective is to promote peaceful electioneering campaigns among all political parties, fostering a calm and stable environment before, during, and after the elections.

Additionally, she called for collaboration with the police command to further enhance their peace initiatives.

“Our committee comprises individuals of integrity from religious institutions, academia, media, and NGOs, and focuses on mitigating conflict using Pre-election Security Risk Assessment findings,” she said.

“Our mandate is to promote peaceful electioneering, conflict prevention and resolution, advocacy, mediation, public enlightenment, and stakeholder engagement.

“The aim is for peaceful elections and increased trust among stakeholders, guided by our core values of Peace, Integrity, Inclusivity, Respect, Fairness, and Collaboration,” she added.

In other remarks, Venerable Joseph Nweke, representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), explained that the Committee will help address any skirmishes that may arise and mediate to promote a peaceful environment and election in line with the law.

Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo from the Institute of Peace and Development Studies, UNIZIK, warned that a catastrophically managed election could have long-lasting consequences, stressing the importance of proactive conflict management and need for police to take a lead role in guiding efforts to ensure a successful outcome.

He said, “Our mission is to ensure peace. The state cannot survive without peace. Elections will come and go but Anambra State will continue to exist.Â If we run the guber election in a catastrophic manner, the outcome may linger for a very long time.”

Contributing, immediate past Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, lauded the police command’s performance during the recent senatorial by-election in the state, expressing optimism that the November 8 governorship election will be even more effectively managed, given the police’s proven track record