spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 28, 2025 - 2:14 PM

NEWS FLASH: Police Vehicle Stolen from Force Headquarters in Abuja

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Nigeria Police Force has reported the theft of one of its official vehicles, a Toyota Buffalo Land Cruiser, from the premises of Force Headquarters in Abuja.
According to an internal wireless message, the vehicle bearing chassis number JTELU71JX0B027126 and registration number NPF 5594 D went missing on July 28, 2025.
The SUV was assigned to the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, and was last seen parked in the official lot before it was discovered missing.
Police authorities confirmed that the case is under investigation and have instructed all area commands, divisional police officers, and formations across the country to be on alert for the vehicle.
Security operatives have been directed to treat the matter as a priority and report any useful information that could lead to its recovery.
Previous article
Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In the theater of Nigerian politics, clashes of personality...

President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance...

I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters

Hassan Gimba Hassan Gimba -
Contemplate this: I am someone born in Kaduna just...

What if Mr. Tinubu Loses the Election?

Prince Charles Dickson PhD Prince Charles Dickson PhD -
In the sprawling political theater called Nigeria, elections are...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message

Opinions 0
In the theater of Nigerian politics, clashes of personality...

President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

News 0
The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance...

I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters

Columns 0
Contemplate this: I am someone born in Kaduna just...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x