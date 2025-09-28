NEWS FLASH: Police Vehicle Stolen from Force Headquarters in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has reported the theft of one of its official vehicles, a Toyota Buffalo Land Cruiser, from the premises of Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to an internal wireless message, the vehicle bearing chassis number JTELU71JX0B027126 and registration number NPF 5594 D went missing on July 28, 2025.

The SUV was assigned to the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, and was last seen parked in the official lot before it was discovered missing.

Police authorities confirmed that the case is under investigation and have instructed all area commands, divisional police officers, and formations across the country to be on alert for the vehicle.

Security operatives have been directed to treat the matter as a priority and report any useful information that could lead to its recovery.