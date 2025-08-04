New Zealand Lady Arrested for Hiding Toddler in Suitcase During Bus Trip

A 2-year-old girl was discovered alive inside a suitcase of a 27-year-old lady in the luggage compartment of a long-distance InterCity bus on Sunday.

The child was found during a routine stop in the town of Kaiwaka, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Auckland.

According to New Zealand Police, the incident occurred on an InterCity bus. The bus had stopped so a passenger could retrieve their bag, when the driver noticed movement in one of the suitcases. Upon opening it, he discovered the toddler inside.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, who is leading the investigation, confirmed the incident in a public statement.

“The child was located inside the suitcase and was very hot but did not appear to have any visible injuries,” Harrison said. “She was taken to hospital and is currently being cared for by medical professionals.”

Police arrested a woman in connection with the case. She was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child under Section 195 of the New Zealand Crimes Act. Authorities have not released her name. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

She is expected to appear in court on Monday, August 4, 2025.

It is still unclear how long the child had been inside the suitcase or what cities the bus had traveled between. InterCity, the bus company involved, confirmed the event and noted that children under the age of three can travel free of charge when seated on an adult’s lap.

The New Zealand Police have not commented on the woman’s relationship to the child or her reasons for placing the toddler in the suitcase. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Harrison praised the actions of the bus driver, saying: “The quick response and attention of the driver likely saved this child from serious harm. We commend his awareness and decision to act quickly.”

The child remains under hospital care as of Sunday night. Police say further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.