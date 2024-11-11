New Terror Group Emerges in Northwestern Nigeria, CNG Calls for United Response

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised an alert regarding a newly identified terror group, “Lakurawa,” reportedly operating in the Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The group, in a statement issued Monday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, called for a unified effort from all levels of government, as well as from communities, religious, and traditional leaders, to address the growing threat.

“We have unfortunately been informed of a new terror group, Lakurawa, believed to be active around Kebbi and Sokoto states in northwestern Nigeria.

This poses a serious danger to residents’ safety and could destabilize the region even further if it isn’t addressed promptly,” the statement read.

CNG reported that the Lakurawa group has already begun spreading fear, disrupting communities, and harming residents’ lives and livelihoods.

The organization also expressed concern about reports indicating the group is offering monetary incentives to recruit young people in rural communities in Sokoto to expand its ranks.

To combat this threat, CNG urged the federal, state, and local governments to take decisive and proactive actions while the group is still in its early stages.

The organization specifically recommended deploying at least 40,000 fully trained troops to the Northwest, emphasizing that the current deployment of 13,000 troops is insufficient to handle the region’s security challenges.

“This lack of manpower has led to a resurgence of attacks in various local government areas such as Tsafe, Gusau, Funtua, Jibia, and Sokoto,” CNG stated.

It also called for local community watch groups to work alongside these troops to confront the threat directly.

The CNG further recommended that security agencies deploy intelligence, surveillance, and tactical operations to track and dismantle the Lakurawa network before it can become entrenched.

The group extended condolences to the people of Kebbi State, mourning the killing of 15 people in Augie local government area, and urged Governor Nasir Idris to remain committed to addressing the security situation in his state.

CNG also encouraged residents of Kebbi, Sokoto, and nearby states to support security forces by reporting unusual activities and cooperating in efforts to restore peace.

“We need all hands on deck to stop this new terror group before it takes root in our communities and endangers our region,” the statement concluded.

