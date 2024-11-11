Armed Squad Urged To Uphold Core Values and Integrity 

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Adamu Aliyu, has urged the Commission’s Armed Squad to uphold core values and integrity as they remain the foundation for a successful career.

Dr. Aliyu represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu, made this charge during the Inaugural Ceremony of the 110 trainees of the ICPC armed squad at 177 Guards Battalion, Nigerian Army, Keffi.

The ICPC Boss while describing the training as a transformational, stated that it was the beginning of a rigorous and essential journey as the set of trainees marked the first Armed Squad training of ICPC.

He went further to appreciate the long-standing collaboration between the Nigerian Army and ICPC, commending the officers for their dedication and commitment to the realisation of the cause, adding that, “Your skills, experience and mentorship are invaluable…”

He further encouraged the trainees to build courage, resilience and integrity as this presents an opportunity to shape them into disciplined and capable officers of the Commission.

Present at the event was the Brigade Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. General A.O Onasanya who stated that the operational capabilities of the trainees would be strengthened as that was an added responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

He applauded the ICPC for the foresight and the initiative, revealing that the trainees would be tested to their limits to ensure that they were equipped with necessary skills and confidence to bear arms.

Affirming the existing partnership between both parties, he declared that the collaboration was a testament to the shared commitment to national security.

He advised the trainees to take on the training with full commitment, discipline and seriousness, as their dedication would lay a good foundation to bearing arms.

Giving the welcome address, the Commanding Officer of the 177 Guards Battalion, Lt. Col. A.B Inuwa voiced that the primary objective of the training was to equip trainees with technical firearms proficiency and leadership skills needed to perform their duties.

He reiterated the existing partnership between ICPC and Nigerian Army, asserting that the programme demonstrated the shared resolve by both organizations to build a security force capable of handling threats with professional skills.

