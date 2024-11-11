Atiku Abubakar Blast Tinubu’s Economic Policies, Calls for Focus on Governance

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has blast President Bola Tinubu’s economic approach, stating that Tinubu’s policies are worsening Nigerians’ hardships.

Through his Special Assistant, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku highlighted Tinubu’s unfulfilled promises, including a pledge to lift import duties on essential goods, which remains unimplemented over 120 days later amid skyrocketing food inflation.

Atiku also condemned Tinubu’s removal of petrol subsidies without proper cushioning, arguing that this has driven up transport and food costs.

He claimed that Tinubu’s leadership is marked by unpreparedness and policy inconsistency, pointing out the stalled CNG initiative due to inadequate infrastructure.

Further, Atiku accused Tinubu of politicizing security and economic appointments, favoring his kinsmen for top roles, and failing to address Nigeria’s pressing security concerns.

