New Polio Cases Found in Jigawa After Years Without Outbreak

Two fresh cases of polio have been found in Jigawa State, Nigeria, marking the first appearance of the disease in the area since the country was declared free of the wild poliovirus five years ago.

The cases were recorded in Hadejia and Suletankarkar Local Government Areas, raising concern about the reappearance of a disease many believed had been controlled.

Nigeria was declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation and UNICEF in 2020, but the latest development shows that the virus is not completely gone.

So far in 2025, a total of 18 polio cases have been reported across nine states and 18 local government areas.

During a recent event in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa, UNICEF warned that if not quickly addressed, polio could cause permanent disability or even death, especially in children.

The agency stressed the urgency of swift action to stop the spread, noting how quickly the virus can travel from one area to another.

While the global effort to fight polio has led to over three billion people being vaccinated and millions of lives saved since 1988, low vaccination rates in certain places, including Nigeria, continue to be a challenge.

In response to the outbreak, the Jigawa State Government has announced a six-day vaccination campaign starting on Wednesday, April 24, 2025.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 1.9 million children using over 2 million doses.

Officials said the success of the program will depend on support from local communities, clear public communication, and strong commitment from government officials.

UNICEF also urged the state to take stronger steps, including declaring a State of Emergency on Polio and Routine Immunization, and encouraged local council leaders to join the fight by fully supporting the campaign.