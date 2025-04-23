JAMB UTME: NSCDC Deploys Officers to Monitor CBT Centres in Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dispatched its operatives to all 33 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state in preparation for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which begins on Thursday.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the State Commandant, Mr. Olatunde Maku, during a strategic meeting with Area Commanders and Divisional Officers at the NSCDC headquarters in Awka.

According to Maku, the deployment is part of efforts to ensure the UTME exercise runs without incident. He emphasized that officers will be stationed at their various posts by 6:00 a.m. daily to provide security, safeguard essential infrastructure, and prevent unauthorized access to examination centres.

“They will uphold the integrity of the examination in all the 33 accredited CBT centres across Anambra.

Their key role is also to screen candidates for prohibited items and maintaining a serene environment throughout the duration of the examination,” he said.

The commandant further instructed officers to strictly comply with the rules guiding the conduct of the UTME and to carry out their duties with the highest level of professionalism.

He cautioned against the presence of unauthorized individuals near the examination centres and urged candidates to refrain from coming to the venues with items that are not allowed.

Maku concluded by affirming the command’s readiness to apprehend and prosecute anyone found violating the examination regulations.